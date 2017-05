Jo Hillman homered and the St. Joseph softball team topped New Canaan, 14-3, on Friday.

Hannah Hutchison and Melissa Bike each had three hits, as the Cadets improved to 9-5 in the FCIAC and 10-8 overall.

The Rams’ Kara Fahey and Rachel Keshin had three hits each.

New Canaan is 8-6 and 10-7.

NC- 200 100 0. 3 11 2

SJ 540 140 X. 14 13 0

Batteries: NC Gillian Kane and Molly Keshin

SJ Payton Doiron (W), Cat Connell (6) and Jo Hillman