Baseball: Trumbull High wins to maintain position

Brandon Bottino proved to be a stopper of sorts, when the Trumbull High baseball team defeated Trinity Catholic, 16-0, for its sixth consecutive victory on Friday.

The visiting Crusaders from Stamford put four runners on base in the first two innings, but Bottino pitched out of both jams.

That gave the Trumbull attack time to heat up.

Coach Phil Pacelli saw his Eagles score 10 runs on nine hits in the second inning to help hold onto their seventh-place standing in the eight-team race for the FCIAC playoffs.

Trumbull improved to 9-5 in the conference, and stand 10-8 overall with two games remaining.

The Eagles host Norwalk High Monday at 6 p.m. They visit Danbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Norwalk at 9-4 is tied for fourth entering today’s action.

Danbury is 7-6 and one game out of the eighth spot.

Trumbull pounded out 16 hits, led by Jake Teixeira’s 4-for-5 performance from the designated hitter position.

With Robert Olah given the game off to rest up, Teixeira had a two-run double to provide Trumbull with a 2-0 lead in the second.

The junior added an RBI single later in the frame and had base hits in the third and fourth innings.

The right-handed Bottino got out of a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first with the second of his two strikeouts in the inning.

In the second, catcher Kevin Bruggeman threw out Mike Marchetti attempting to steal to defuse a Crusader threat.

Bottino pitched three innings, before the Trumbull bullpen (Jay Chiappetta, Zikias and Jack Lynch) allowed only one baserunner (on a third strike) the final four innings.

Tyler Zikias had three hits, including a double and drove in three runs.

Bruggeman had two RBIs in the 15-batters-to-the-plate second and finished with two hits.

Angelo Tuccinardi had a two-run single in the third to make it 12-0.

Vinny DeRubeis, Dustin Siqueira and Sam Montalvo all had RBIs.