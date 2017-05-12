HAN Network to broadcast Trumbull-Ludlowe lacrosse live Saturday

The HAN Network will broadcast Saturday’s boys lacrosse game between Trumbull High and Fairfield Ludlowe from McDougall Stadium live at 10 a.m.

The game was previously scheduled for noon.

Trumbull enters the contest at 10-4, 6-3 in the FCIAC. Ludlowe is currently 7-7 overall, 5-4 in conference. Trumbull is currently sitting in third place in the FCIAC West Division, behind Greenwich and Ridgefield. Fairfield Ludlowe is in fourth place in the FCIAC East Division, behind Darien, New Canaan and Wilton.