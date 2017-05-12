Trumbull Times

HAN Network to broadcast Trumbull-Ludlowe lacrosse live Saturday

Start time changed to 10 a.m.

By Donald Eng on May 12, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The HAN Network will broadcast Saturday’s boys lacrosse game between Trumbull High and Fairfield Ludlowe from McDougall Stadium live at 10 a.m.

The game was previously scheduled for noon.

Trumbull enters the contest at 10-4, 6-3 in the FCIAC. Ludlowe is currently 7-7 overall, 5-4 in conference. Trumbull is currently sitting in third place in the FCIAC West Division, behind Greenwich and Ridgefield. Fairfield Ludlowe is in fourth place in the FCIAC East Division, behind Darien, New Canaan and Wilton.

Related posts:

  1. Cops save deer with watering can on its head
  2. Connecticut BBB offers tips for summer job-seekers
  3. Early morning pursuit nets two arrests
  4. Lavoie makes it official
Previous Post Trumbull Library expands volunteer roles Next Post Unlock the Benefits of Reading author at Trumbull Library
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress