Wright jailed: Bond set at $300,000

Former Trumbull Board of Education Chairman Stephen Wright has pleaded not guilty on three charges relating to two of his four DUI arrests between February 22 and April 10, and is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

Over the next few weeks he is expected to enter pleas to six more charges from the other two arrests, including two counts of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear in court.

Wright, 62, is currently listed as being incarcerated at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on North Avenue after failing to post bond May 9. He is due back in court May 18 on charges stemming from his April 10 DUI arrest.

Wright also was arrested on DUI charges February 22, Feb. 27, and March 17, and on failure to appear charges April 20. According to a Connecticut Post story, Wright also did not show up for a court-ordered alcohol education meeting April 13, a violation of the terms of his release, and tested positive for amphetamines following one of his arrests.

If convicted, Wright could face multiple penalties including fines, jail time and the loss of his driver’s license.

According to CT General Statute 227a, a first DUI conviction is punishable by up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 fine and a 45-day license suspension followed by one year of mandatory ignition interlock use. An ignition interlock forces a driver to blow into a portable breath analyzer before starting the vehicle.

A second conviction carries a minimum of 120 days and maximum two years jail time, plus fines and license suspension and three years of driving with an interlock.

Third and subsequent convictions carry a minimum one year and maximum three years in jail and fines of up to $8,000. In addition the offender forfeits his license and must apply to have it reinstated after two years. If the license is reinstated, the offender must use an ignition interlock for as long as he continues driving. The interlock requirement may be lifted by a court commissioner after 15 years with good cause.