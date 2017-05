Jettke Gray scored five goals for St. Joseph in its 13-9 FCIAC girls lacrosse win over Fairfield Ludlowe on Thursday.

Lilly Ivanovich had two goals and three assists.

Annie McNeil and Mia Trefacante scored two goals each.

Kate Condron and Abbey Ivanovich each tacked on a goal and an assist.

Erin O’Brien made 12 saves.