Golf: Grace Hall aces 5th hole at Tashua

By Trumbull Times on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Grace Hall, made a hole-in-one at Tashua Knolls on May 2.

Hall, a member of the Trumbull High junior varsity squad, aced the 5th hole on the Glens course from 117 yards with a 5-iron.

