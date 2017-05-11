Golf: Grace Hall aces 5th hole at Tashua

Grace Hall, made a hole-in-one at Tashua Knolls on May 2.
Hall, a member of the Trumbull High junior varsity squad, aced the 5th hole on the Glens course from 117 yards with a 5-iron.
