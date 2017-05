On Senior Day, Trumbull High senior Taylor Brown hit for the cycle and had two RBIs when the Lady Eagles defeated Bridgeport Central 10-0.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ team is now 10-3 in the FCIAC and 13-4 overall.

Alexa Adinolfi hit a double and a triple and scored three runs.

Lea Thompson had two hits, including a double and scored two runs.

Ally Szabo had a two-run double and struck out 10.

Trumbull has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Central’s Danielle Nichols and Maliah Pabellon each had a hit.