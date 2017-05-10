Baseball: Trumbull wins again, defeats Bridgeport Central

The Trumbull High baseball team made it five consecutive wins with a 13-2 victory over Bridgeport Central on Wednesday.
Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 8-5 in the FCIAC, currently good for the eighth and final playoff berth.
Trumbull is 9-8 overall.
Ryan Roberto (2-0) pitched into the seventh inning and combined with Jake Benigno on a three-hitter.
Kevin Bruggeman had three hits and two RBIs.
Dustin Siqueira, Andrew Lojko, Robert Olah and Tony Socci had two hits apiece.
Tyler Zikias hit a three-run double.
Jose Sierra and Gilberto Villegas had hits for Central.