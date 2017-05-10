Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull wins again, defeats Bridgeport Central

By Trumbull Times on May 10, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High baseball team made it five consecutive wins with a 13-2 victory over Bridgeport Central on Wednesday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 8-5 in the FCIAC, currently good for the eighth and final playoff berth.

Trumbull is 9-8 overall.

Ryan Roberto (2-0) pitched into the seventh inning and combined with Jake Benigno on a three-hitter.

Kevin Bruggeman had three hits and two RBIs.

Dustin Siqueira, Andrew Lojko, Robert Olah and Tony Socci had two hits apiece.

Tyler Zikias hit a three-run double.

Jose Sierra and Gilberto Villegas had hits for Central.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull High holds off St. Joseph, 4-3
  2. Trumbull High baseball captains
  3. Baseball: Greenwich’s Williams lifts Cards past Eagles
  4. Baseball: Trumbull slugs way to nine inning win

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 11-17, 2017 Next Post Softball: Trumbull High triumphs on Senior Day
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress