Harleigh Kaczegowicz true scholar-athlete

University of Rochester sophomore Harleigh Kaczegowicz goes after the books as hard as she plays on the softball diamond.

Kaczegowicz, out of Trumbull High, has been named first team Academic All-District Three by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

She advances to the CoSIDA national ballot for consideration as an Academic All-American.

CoSIDA’s District Three covers the colleges in New York State.

Kaczegowicz just completed her sophomore year for the Yellowjackets.

In 32 games in a 21-15 season, she batted a team-high .436 with 51 hits in 117 at-bats.

Those hit totals include 11 doubles, two triples, and two home runs.

She scored 19 runs and drove in 15.

She was successful on six of seven stolen base attempts.

Kaczegowicz earned second team All-Liberty League honors as a freshman and was also named to the NCAA All-Regional All-Tournament team.

This season, she was named first-team All-Liberty catcher.

She is ranked in four hitting categories by the NCAA statistics service.

Kaczegowicz tied for first place in the Liberty League in runners caught stealing (eight).

She led Rochester in batting average, on-base percentage (.451), slugging percentage (.615). and doubles.

Kaczegowicz carries a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 on a 4.00 scale, majoring in mechanical engineering.

She interned at an engineering department in Fairfield, before coming to the University as a freshman.

At home, she works with the TOPSoccer program for special needs students and volunteers with a child care center for Jewish Senior Services.

At Trumbull High, Kaczegowicz lettered in softball and track and field for the Eagles.

She was a three-year starter in softball, playing shortstop, outfield, and catcher.

She was a team co-captain in her senior year and was selected to play in the CHSCA All-Star Game.

Kaczegowicz was a two-time All-FCIAC selection, who finished with a career batting average of .348. That included six doubles, 13 triples, and four home runs.

She scored 39 runs, had 28 RBIs, and a .545 slugging percentage.

Kaczegowicz graduated Trumbull as a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.