Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — Daniel Coughlin, class of 2017, was recently inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for the field of communication. His major is Communication.

The Percussion Ensemble and Percussion Group at Eastern Connecticut State University presented their annual spring concert on April 29 in the Fine Arts Instructional Center (FAIC) Concert Hall. Mary Grace Burdick, class of 2020, was one of the musicians who performed. Burdick majors in English.

A team of Eastern Connecticut State University students from the Business Information Systems program recently won fourth place at the 2017 Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) National Collegiate Conference which was held in St. Louis, MO. Sean Doherty, class of 2018, was one of the participating students. Doherty’s major is Business Information Systems.

Ithaca College — Shaun Rimkunas, a music student, performed in a concert at Lincoln Center.

Titled “The Exquisite Hour: MusIC of Love and Rapture,” the April 29 performance featured the Ithaca College Choir, Chamber Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra.

Western New England University — David Briganti was elected to serve as Membership Chair of the 2017-2018 executive board of the Pynchon Chapter of Mortar Board National Honor Society. Briganti is majoring in Accounting.

Matthew Petrizzi was welcomed into Psi Chi National Honor Society.

Dean’s List

Elmira College — Emily Clark