Himes ‘troubled’ by Comey firing

Congressman Jim Himes, D-4th, whose district includes Trumbull, released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“I am deeply troubled by President Trump’s firing of FBI Director Comey in the middle of a investigation into possible links and connections between Trump, his campaign and associates and Russia. The White House cited Director Comey’s handling of the investigation into Secretary Clinton’s emails as the reason for the firing, but many will be rightly skeptical of that explanation.

“Whatever the merits of Director Comey’s decisions, the investigated has just fired the investigator. That should never have occurred prior to the full and complete insulation of the FBI’s investigation through the appointment of an independent prosecutor and other measures. The faith of the American people in their government will be shaken if we cannot rely on the instruments of justice to function free of political interference. In this situation the interference appears political and adds to a narrative of deception, denial and obfuscation.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that this irresponsible move doesn’t end the necessary work law enforcement is conducting to discover the truth about Russia, its interference in our democracy and any and all who might be complicit.”