Girls track: Trumbull High defeats St. Joseph

The Trumbull High girls track & field team defeated St. Joseph, 115-27, on Tuesday.

Emily Alexandru (200 meter, 300 hurdles), Kate Romanchick (1600, 800) and Nicole Baker (shot put, discus) each posted two wins for the Lady Eagles.

In track events, Trumbull’s Sara Carlson won the 100 hurdle, Abby Michels the 100 meter and Rebecca Crosley the 400.

In field events, the Lady Eagles’ Alek Misiewicz was first in the pole vault and Megan Switzable in the high jump.

St. Joseph’s Olivia Johnson won the triple jump and Sophia Jagoe-Siedl the javelin.