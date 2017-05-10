Trumbull Times

Girls track: Trumbull High defeats St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on May 10, 2017 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls track & field team defeated St. Joseph, 115-27, on Tuesday.

Emily Alexandru (200 meter, 300 hurdles), Kate Romanchick (1600, 800) and Nicole Baker (shot put, discus) each posted two wins for the Lady Eagles.

In track events, Trumbull’s Sara Carlson won the 100 hurdle, Abby Michels the 100 meter and Rebecca Crosley the 400.

In field events, the Lady Eagles’ Alek Misiewicz was first in the pole vault and Megan Switzable in the high jump.

St. Joseph’s Olivia Johnson won the triple jump and Sophia Jagoe-Siedl the javelin.

Related posts:

  1. Girls track: Darien tops St. Joseph to stay unbeaten
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps St. Joseph
  3. Ice hockey: St. Joseph tops Trumbull Eagles, 5-2
  4. Girls tennis: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, 4-3

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Softball: Trumbull Eagles keep on winning Next Post Gov. Malloy nominates 13 residents to fill Superior Court vacancies
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress