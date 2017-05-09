Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull Eagles keep on winning

By Trumbull Times on May 9, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ally Szabo won her 12th decision of the season. — Bill Bloxsom photo

The Trumbull High softball team posted its 10th win in the Lady Eagles last 11 starts with a 15-1 victory over Bridgeport Central on Tuesday.

Briana Giacobbe, Alexa Adinolfi, Courtney Fairfield, Lea Thompson, Ally Szabo and Julia Huzi all had two hits for coach Jacqui Sheftz’ squad (12-4).

Taylor Brown was was 4-for-4, including a double and a two-run home run, and scored three runs.

Stephanie Liptack had a pinch-hit double for the Lady Eagles, tied for the fourth spot in the upcoming FCIAC playoffs.

Szabo had six strikeouts in picking up her 12th win.

