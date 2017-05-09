Baseball: Trumbull knocks off Wilton in key FCIAC game

The Trumbull High baseball team won its fourth consecutive game with a 1-0 victory over Wilton High on Tuesday.

Trumbull, which came in tied for the eighth and final FCIAC playoff berth, improved to 7-5 in the league.

The Eagles qualified for states at 8-8 overall.

Wilton, which came in tied for the fourth playoff spot, fell to 10-3 overall and 8-4 in the FCIAC.

Andrew Lojko tossed a two-hitter to get the win.

It was the fourth straight well pitched game for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles, two via the shutout route.

Robert Olah had two hits and an RBI.

Dustin Siqueira singled and doubled.

Danny Ruchalski singled twice.

Matt D’Elisa had both hits for Wilton.

Wilton 000 000 0 0 2 0

Trumbull 001 000 X 1 6 2

W- Ben Rusin (L) and Jack DiNanno

T- Andrew Lojko and Kevin Bruggeman