Baseball: Trumbull knocks off Wilton in key FCIAC game

May 9, 2017

Andrew Lojko tossed a two-hit shutout when Trumbull High defeated Wilton High 1-0. — Bill Bloxsom photo

The Trumbull High baseball team won its fourth consecutive game with a 1-0 victory over Wilton High on Tuesday.

Trumbull, which came in tied for the eighth and final FCIAC playoff berth, improved to 7-5 in the league.

The Eagles qualified for states at 8-8 overall.

Wilton, which came in tied for the fourth playoff spot, fell to 10-3 overall and 8-4 in the FCIAC.

Andrew Lojko tossed a two-hitter to get the win.

It was the fourth straight well pitched game for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles, two via the shutout route.

Robert Olah had two hits and an RBI.

Dustin Siqueira singled and doubled.

Danny Ruchalski singled twice.

Matt D’Elisa had both hits for Wilton.

Wilton        000 000 0     0     2     0

Trumbull    001 000 X     1     6     2

W- Ben Rusin (L) and Jack DiNanno

T- Andrew Lojko and Kevin Bruggeman

