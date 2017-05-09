Obituary: Raymond W. Knapp Jr., 71, of Monroe

Raymond W. Knapp Jr., 71, of Monroe, owner and operator of R.W. Knapp Opticians, optical consultant at Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Mary Alice Casazza Knapp, died May 5, at Vitas Hospice in Waterbury, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 2, 1945, son of the late Raymond W. Sr. and Irene Broderick Knapp; U.S. Navy, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include five children, David Knapp of Waterbury, Susan Knapp Almounayer and her husband, Karim of Charlotte, N.C., Kevin Knapp and his wife, Jill of Acworth, Ga., Karen Knapp Kmec and her husband, Matthew of Wolcott and Cathleen Knapp of Waterbury, six grandchildren, a brother, Thomas Broderick and his wife, Sheera of Westport, N.Y., mother-in-law, Mary Alice Casazza of Tewksbury, Mass., sisters-in-law, Patricia Riordan of Waltham, Mass., Jean Morin of Plymouth, Mass. and Joanne Piazza and her husband, Andrew of Nashua, N.H., and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services: Wednesday, May 10, 11 a.m., St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Elks National Foundation, Programs Department, 2750 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-256.