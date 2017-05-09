Obituary: Edward B. O’Leary, 87, formerly of Brick, N.J., and Monroe

Edward B. O’Leary, 87, formerly of Brick, N.J., and Monroe, employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Mary O’Sullivan O’Leary, died April 27.

Also survived by daughters, Maureen and her husband, Joseph DeMartino, Megan and her husband, Peter Davila, Kate Anne O’Leary, Bryna O’Leary and her fiancé, Scott Bleckinger, sons, Daniel O’Leary and his wife, Melissa and James O’Leary and his wife, Amber, stepchildren, Eileen and her husband, Joseph Albanese, Maureen O’Sullivan and Colleen O’Sullivan, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by wife, Jeanne T. (nee Buchwalder) O’Leary, his parents Col. John A. and Alma J. O’Leary and brothers, Dr. John J. O’Leary and Reverend Robert A. O’Leary.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The Children’s Room in Arlington, Mass., childrensroom.org or The World Apostolate of Fatima, USA, wafusa.org.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.