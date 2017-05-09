Obituary: Stanley Thomas Karachuk, 82, of Trumbull

Stanley Thomas Karachuk, 82, of Trumbull,engineer and executive in the defense and aerospace industries, husband of Margaret Tomaino Karachuk, died May 5.

He was retired from Norden Systems, a division of United Technologies, worked at Perkin-Elmer as manager/director in the Optical Group, adjunct professor of reliability engineering and management at University of Bridgeport.

Born in New York City, son of the late Paul Kovalchuk and Victoria Janusz.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, David Julian Karachuk of Westport, Halina Lauren Karachuk of New York City, Gregory Thomas Karachuk and his wife, Agnieszka Slominska-Karachuk of London, and Robert Karachuk of Columbia, S.C., brother-in-law, Anthony Mario Pagano, many nieces and nephews, and two grandsons.

Also predeceased by an infant brother, Edward Karachuk, godparents, Paul Kovalchuk and Victoria Janusz, and sister-in-law Rosemary Tomaino Pagano.

Visiting hours: Friday, May 12, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Services: Friday, 1 p.m., St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. Monica Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: All Hallows High School, c/o Ronald Schutte, President, 111 East 164th Street, Bronx, NY 10452.