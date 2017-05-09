Obituary: Christan Star Moran, 54, of Trumbull

Christan Star Moran, 54, of Trumbull, attorney, died May 3, at home. She was the partner of Grace Thomas and the former wife of Michael Moran.

Born in Palo Alto, Calif. on Feb. 28, 1963, daughter of the late Marcella and Michael Trueman.

Survivors include children, Devon Moran of Alexandria, Va., Richard Moran of Pittsford, Vt., David Moran of Harlem, N.Y., Rowen Moran of Trumbull, and Rosalind Moran also of Trumbull, seven siblings, Devin Trueman and his wife, Marcy of Paulsbo, Wash., Caitlin Tait and her husband, Craig of Seattle, Wash., Mark McClenahan and his wife, Lisa of Sunnyvale, Calif., Craig McClenahan of Washington, Iowa; Mandy McClenahan of Marshallville, Ga., Michael McClenahan of Burbank, Calif., and Mat McClenahan and his wife, Alaine Kashian of Van Nuys, Calif., and additional family members Carol McClenahan and the late Mervin McClenahan.

A life celebration will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., at the family home, located at 5 Butternut Lane, in Trumbull. Words of remembrance will be shared at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions: SCSU Foundation, indicating the “Christan Star Moran Memorial” or at southernct.ejoinme.org/moran.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.