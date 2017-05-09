Obituary: Geraldine Teresa Smith, of Trumbull

Geraldine Teresa Smith, of Trumbull, died May 4, at home in Ft Myers, Fla., after a 40 year battle with Type 1 Diabetes.

Born in Jackson Heights, N.Y., on April 2, 1944, to John and Mary Holland.

She grew up a few blocks away from her husband of 51 years, George. Mother to George and Jennifer and grandmother to Mimi to Sophia, Ella, Alex and Charlie. Also survived by sister, MaryAnn Russo of Hicksville, Long Island and brother, John Holland, of Deer Park, Long Island, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Services: Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.