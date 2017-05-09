Obituary: Matthew Vetro, 76, of Trumbull

Matthew Vetro, 76, of Trumbull, owner and operator of Vetro Package Store, real estate developer and entrepreneur, husband of Jeanette Carlo Vetro of Trumbull, died May 4, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 9, 1940, son of the late Charles Vetro and Armonda Gabrielli Vetro; U.S. Army.

Besides his wife, survivors include three daughters, Victoria Vetro of Trumbull, Armonda Christopher of Florida, Gina Falco and her husband, Jeffrey of Trumbull, four grandchildren, sisters, Vera Boyle and Rose Sampieri and her husband, Philip, all of Monroe, an aunt and uncle, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Lily Fasano and two brothers-in-law, Eddie Boyle and Mike Fasano.

Entombment: St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 6675 or to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.