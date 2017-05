The Christian Heritage School girls tennis team defeated Chase Collegiate on Monday to improve its season record to 9-0.

Kathy Ju, Hope Krekoska, Kate Rosselli and Isabella Anderson won at singles.

No. 1 doubles, Bella Christian and Kirstyn Lopiano, No. 2 doubles Alana Grant and Anya DeLacy, and No. 3 doubles Claire Parrish and Tina Qin finishing off the sweep.

The Lady Kingsmen will look to complete a perfect regular season with a match on Wednesday with Forman.