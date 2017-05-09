Obituary: Joao Carlos Sanches Calvao, 58, of Trumbull

Joao Carlos Sanches Calvao, 58, of Trumbull, credit and collections analyst, died May 4, in CT Hospice, Branford, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Chaves, Portugal to Joao Rodrigues Calvao of Portugal and the late Maria Odete Sanches.

Survivors include his wife, Trudy Luise Karacsony Calvao, daughter, Kaleigh Alexandra Calvao, both of Trumbull, mother-in-law, Edna H. Karacsony of Trumbull, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins, both here and in Portugal.

Also predeceased by father-in-law, Frank J. Karacsony.

Services: Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull. Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Wednesday, May 10, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, CT or to Bridgeport Hospital (West Tower 7 Oncology Unit), Bridgeport, CT 06611.