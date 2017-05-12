Trumbull Library expands volunteer roles

The Trumbull Library recently announced new library volunteer opportunities for interested residents.

The library’s director, Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen explained The Friends of the Library (FOL), the library’s existing volunteer group, is expanding. Currently, the Friends of the Library conducts regular used book sales, earmarking the proceeds to library improvements.

The library purchases books and funds special events using FOL funds. In particular, the annual children’s summer programs are sponsored by the Friends. We need a more robust operation so that we can do more for the community such as adding an adult learning series.”

The current members will continue to manage these regularly scheduled sales, with new volunteers added.

The popular One Book, One Town (OBOT) community read program will be managed by long-time Trumbull educator, Diane Strever. According to Lyhne-Nielsen: “In addition to serving as a current OBOT committee member, Diane will be expanding the team of Friends volunteers to develop and implement this program here at the library. As a current OBOT committee member, and with her experience in education and familiarity with the Trumbull community, she is invaluable in this role.”

“We have some great resources in town — Trumbull is the home to some very talented people and we want to utilize these talents in a way that will improve the library for the entire town. Only a small portion of resident taxes (1% of municipal revenue) is available for library operations. There is so much more we would like to provide beyond what these dollars can support. Expanding our volunteer structure and encouraging library donations would make this possible” commented Lyhne-Nielsen.

Lyhne-Nielsen also acknowledged the vital collaborations with other Trumbull volunteer organizations that have helped expand the library’s offerings. A great example of these community groups working together currently is the Nature Nook in the children’s area — a collaboration of The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, The Long Hill Garden Club, and the library. “We want to continue and expand on these type of collaborations. Everyone in the community benefits when like-minded organizations come together with their strengths and resources to amplify our services.”

The library is also planning to recruit people with development experience who can help run events like last year’s successful “Taste of Trumbull” and come up with some additional new events in the future. Possible ideas include author luncheons, library contests, festivals and other fun events that bring together the community in celebration of learning and literacy.

“We have opportunities for many different levels of commitment. I encourage all interested library patrons to stop in the library and meet with me, or to submit a Friends of the Library membership form available at our reference desk.”

Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen has been the director of the Trumbull Library System since November 2016, replacing Susan Horton. The Trumbull Library System includes both the main branch on 33 Quality Street and the Fairchild-Memorial Library located at 1718 Huntington Turnpike.

For more information on the Trumbull Library, trumbullct-library.org.