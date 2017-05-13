Hillcrest Middle School students place third in poster competition

Grade eight Hillcrest Middle School students have won third place in the 2017 CT American Statistical Poster Competition for grades 7-9. The students surveyed their peers on the topic, “Should classrooms ditch tradition for a paperless future?” Pictured: Lisa Iwaszkiewicz, Hillcrest grade 8 mathematics teacher; grade 8 students Garrett Cheng, Joseph Gregory and Grace Xiong and Hillcrest Principal Stafford Thomas.