Hillcrest Middle School students place third in poster competition

Grade eight Hillcrest Middle School students have won third place in the 2017 CT American Statistical Poster Competition for grades 7-9. The students surveyed their peers on the topic, “Should classrooms ditch tradition for a paperless future?” Pictured: Lisa Iwaszkiewicz, Hillcrest grade 8 mathematics teacher; grade 8 students Garrett Cheng, Joseph Gregory and Grace Xiong and Hillcrest Principal Stafford Thomas.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement