Trumbull teen supports CT Humane Society

By Julie Miller on May 11, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Caitlin Ghent, an eighth grader at Madison Middle School, recently completed a community service project for National Junior Honors Society. In April, she collected items from neighborhoods throughout Trumbull over a 3 week period with assistance from some of her classmates. Caitlin made a substantial donation delivery to the CT Humane Society in Westport which included various items from their Wish List. She stated ” It was a very rewarding experience and it felt good to be able to help the animals. Thank you to everyone who was able to support this great cause.”

Tags: , ,

About author

Julie Miller


