Trumbull teen supports CT Humane Society

Caitlin Ghent, an eighth grader at Madison Middle School, recently completed a community service project for National Junior Honors Society. In April, she collected items from neighborhoods throughout Trumbull over a 3 week period with assistance from some of her classmates. Caitlin made a substantial donation delivery to the CT Humane Society in Westport which included various items from their Wish List. She stated ” It was a very rewarding experience and it felt good to be able to help the animals. Thank you to everyone who was able to support this great cause.”
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement