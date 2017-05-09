Resident robbed on Old Town Road, police seek public’s help

On April 30, at 9:30 p.m., a resident of the Royce of Trumbull Apartments on Old Town Road reported to police he was robbed by six young black males while he was walking in the parking lot of the complex. The 37-year-old male victim was surrounded by the group of young males who were all riding bicycles, he was then struck from behind and knocked to the ground causing him minor injuries. At least one of the suspects started going through the victim’s pockets and took the victim’s I-Phone.

The victim described the suspects to police as six black male teens wearing hooded sweatshirts. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspects. Police are looking into whether this incident is related to other recent incidents in the complex.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or the identification of the suspect(s) to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via our anonymous and confidential tip line located on our website trumbull-ct.gov/police.