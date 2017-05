St. Joseph’s Payton Doiron pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out seven, when the Cadets defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 1-0, on Monday.

Hannah Hutchison had two hits and drove in the lone run in the top of the fourth inning.

St. Joseph is 9-7 overall and 8-4 in the FCIAC.

Brittany Romero allowed six hits and had two hits for Ludlowe (9-5, 8-3 FCIAC).

St Joseph 000 100 0 1 6 1

Ludlowe 000 000 0 0 4 0

Batteries; L- Brittany Romero (L) and Boci

SJ- Payton Doiron (W) and Jo Hillman