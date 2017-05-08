Girls lacrosse: Trumbull rallies back to defeat St. Joseph

Down four goals early in the second half, Trumbull High’s girls lacrosse team didn’t give up, rallied to force overtime and prevailed 11-10 over visiting St Joseph on Monday night.

Trumbull improved to 4-7 and St Joseph fell to 8-6.

Courtney Lynch’s second goal of the game, a blast that Cadet goaltender Erin Owens deflected only to have the ball bounce high in the air and land over the goal line, came just 23 seconds into overtime.

“I know that Courtney has a very powerful shot so I was not surprised,” Trumbull coach Jess McKinney said of the ball finding its way in despite Owens’ efforts.

The Cadets claimed a 6-3 lead at halftime, and Maddie Dunkel was set up by Jettke Gray just 24 seconds out of the break.

But the Eagles reeled off three unanswered goals, matching their first-half total in a span of two and a half minutes, with Lynch netting one to cut the deficit to 7-6 with 22:17 to go.

After a St Joe’s tally, the Eagles got the next two net-finders. Emily Tinnesz got the equalizer, set up by Nicole Devito, with 17:46 to go.

Owens made a pair of saves to keep things tied but, moments after a turnover, Devito assisted Riley Chase for a go-ahead Trumbull tally with 12 minutes remaining.

Timeout St Joe’s.

The Cadets got even just 14 seconds later, as Kate Condron got possession off the draw, made a series of fakes, and a spin move, and knotted the score.

Tinnesz scored on a free position shot for a 10-9 Eagle advantage with 8:20 left.

Once again, St Joe’s made it a short-lived Trumbull edge as Abbey Ivanovich fed Gray from behind the net, and Gray scored the goal that got the game into overtime, with 7:52 left.

St Joe’s standout Amanda Lopez suffered a leg injury in the first half and missed the rest of the game, and that hurt the Cadets significantly, St Joe’s coach Leeland Gray said.

Despite the outcome, the St Joe’s coach enjoyed the excitement of a close contest.

“It was a fun game. I love competition — win or lose,” he said. “As a coach, I love rivalry games because it throws all the statistics out the window.”

McKinney was thrilled her team got the win.

“I think all you can ask for in athletics is fight and perseverance and that’s what we saw from this game. That is all I could ask of them,” McKinney said.

Lynch never doubted her team could come back.

“I knew we had it in us the entire time,” Lynch said.

Tinnesz led the Eagles with four goals, Shannon Siebold had two, and Sophia Hopwood, Emma Butler and Chase added goals.

Alix Hughes had two assists and Hopwood added a helper.

Condron netted a trio of goals, Lopez and Gray both scored twice, and Ivanovich, Dunke and Annie McNeil all hit the back of the net for the Cadets.