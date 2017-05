The Trumbull High softball team defeated Fairfield Warde, 8-6, on Monday.

Taylor Brown had three hits, including a double for the Lady Eagles.

Lea Thompson had two hits and two RBIs.

Alexa Adinolfi had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Ally Szabo struck out five.

For Warde, Sophie Sancho had three hits.

Hailey Bivens hit two doubles and two RBIs.

Olivia Vadas and Julia Warman had two hits a piece.

Vadas struck out 5.

FF WARDE: 1200030= 6 11 1

TRUMBULL: 004211x=8 9 1