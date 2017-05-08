Obituary: Elizabeth (Mullee) Herman, 77, formerly of Trumbull

Elizabeth (Mullee) Herman, 77, formerly of Trumbull, retired teacher for the Bridgeport and Trumbull Schools Systems, died April 27, in Milford Hospital.

Born in NYC, N.Y. to the late Raymond and Theresa Mullee of the Candlewood Lake Club in New Milford and NYC.

Survived by husband, Lt. Paul Herman Esq., four children, Susan de Alejos (husband David Richard) of NYC and Baldwin, N.Y., Marianne Schell (husband Steven) of Mt. Laurel, N.J., Christina Cylwik (husband Erik) of Trumbull and Andrew Herman (wife Cindy) of Trumbull; two sisters, Dr. Theresa Schoenig of New York and Susan Herbert (husband Allen) of Virginia; sister-in-law, MaryBeth Herman Wood of North Carolina; six grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a daughter, Jane Elizabeth Herman.

Burial: Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Mission Associates, 276 W. Lincoln Ave., Mt. Vernon, NY 10550.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.