Obituary: Evelyn Saba of Trumbull

Evelyn Saba of Trumbull, served as CT State Coordinator and New England Regional Director for TOPS Clubs Inc., died April 18, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Born in Waldron, Ariz.

Survived by husband, Philip, children, Randy Saba and his wife, April of Maryland, Ronald Saba of North Carolina, Robert Saba and his wife, Deanna of Ohio, a brother, Doyle Shipman of Washington, and nine grandchildren.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: TOPS Club, Inc., P.O. Box 070360, Milwaukee, WI 53207-0360 with the memo “Heritage Society.”

