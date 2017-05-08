Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Eagles lose to Ridgefield High

By Trumbull Times on May 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High boys volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Ridgefield High on Monday.

Matt Yellen had 10 kills, seven digs, eight service points and an ace for the Eagles (8-5).

J.J. Pfohl had eight kills and two blocks.

