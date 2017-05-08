Trumbull Times

Girls tennis: Trumbull Eagles defeat Central Hilltoppers

The Trumbull High girls tennis team defeated Bridgeport Central, 7-0, on Monday.

Coach Vic Sesto’s Eagles are now 5-9 overall, 4-9 in the FCIAC.

Bridgeport Central is 0-14, 0-13.

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Govanna Nazeozano 6-0, 6-0

Julia Louw (T0 def. Ariana Clarke 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Louw (T) def. Hala Dadoush 6-0, 6-0

Evani Dalal (T) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Emily Fox/Vanessa Woods (T) def. Haley Guerero/Samantha Egea 6-0, 6-0

KIKi Yalamanchili/Leah Phillips (T) def. Angelica Goblin/Ashley Aguilara 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) won by default.

