Girls tennis: Trumbull Eagles defeat Central Hilltoppers

The Trumbull High girls tennis team defeated Bridgeport Central, 7-0, on Monday.
Coach Vic Sesto’s Eagles are now 5-9 overall, 4-9 in the FCIAC.
Bridgeport Central is 0-14, 0-13.
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Govanna Nazeozano 6-0, 6-0
Julia Louw (T0 def. Ariana Clarke 6-0, 6-0
Lauren Louw (T) def. Hala Dadoush 6-0, 6-0
Evani Dalal (T) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Emily Fox/Vanessa Woods (T) def. Haley Guerero/Samantha Egea 6-0, 6-0
KIKi Yalamanchili/Leah Phillips (T) def. Angelica Goblin/Ashley Aguilara 6-0, 6-0
Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) won by default.