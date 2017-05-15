Trumbull Times

Document shredding at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center

By Julie Miller on May 15, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

The event is both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely.

The shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, whose slogan is RElove Trumbull. REdiscover our town.

For more information, contact Lucille at 203-459-0371 or visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield County’s Giving Day slated for March 9
  2. Catching up with cheetahs
  3. Wishing to be near the ocean
  4. Adventure around the Mediterranean

Tags: ,

Previous Post Chihuahua now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter Next Post Bassick High School to hold 64-year reunion
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress