Document shredding at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

The event is both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely.

The shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women, whose slogan is RElove Trumbull. REdiscover our town.

For more information, contact Lucille at 203-459-0371 or visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.