Saint Catherine of Siena to host document shredding fund-raiser

By Julie Miller on May 13, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, Religion · 0 Comments

Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait, by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.

