‘Straight talk with Tracey’ premieres Thursday on HAN

Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan is partnering with HAN Network to educate the public on varied topics around mental illness and addiction.

“Straight Talk with Tracey” is a new show on the HAN Network that brings the conversation on mental health and addiction into the family rooms of households throughout Connecticut. The show debuts Thursday, May 11 and airs at noon on the second Thursday of every month on the HAN Network.

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

This Thursday, May 11, Masella and child/adolescent psychologist, Dr. Aaron Krasner will ask “Is the Kid Alright?” They will discuss when an adolescent is just being an adolescent and when an adolescent is in need of help. As adolescents navigate the transition from childhood to adulthood, parents can be plagued with worry about what is “normal.” Masella and Krasner talk about brain development, warning signs and treatment.

The second show, “Rollercoasters and Ferris Wheels – Communicating with Your Teen,” airs Thursday, June 8 at 12 p.m. Dr. Aaron Krasner will make another guest appearance to discuss developing a family frame of rules and expectations, setting limits, how much is too much negotiation and how to teach your child to be independent.

Watch our show promo below:

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division focuses on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.