Unlock the Benefits of Reading author at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., hosts author Sally Allen, as presenter of the program, Unlocking the Benefits of Reading Alone And In A Group.

Can reading change your life? Recent studies suggest reading can positively impact health, well-being and even longevity. Allen will share the medical and emotional benefits of reading as well as tips for curating a reading list and hosting a unique book club.

Allen is an award-winning writer and teacher. She holds a Ph.D. from New York University in English education, with an emphasis in writing and rhetoric, and a M.S. in English language and literature. The founder and editor of Books, Ink at HamletHub, she leads book group discussions and teaches writing and communication.

Allen’s book Unlocking Worlds will be available for sale and for signing by the author. The program is free and open to the public.

Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.