Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 11-17, 2017

By Julie Miller on May 10, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

May 11-17, 2017

12:45 a.m. — Govt: Community Center May 3 Focus Group

2:50 a.m. — Madison Middle School May 4 Spring Concerts

4:05 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission April 28 meeting

5:50 a.m. — Govt: Town Council May 1 meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse May 2 meeting

10:35 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals May 3 meeting

10:55 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert

12:40 p.m. — Tashua Elementary May 9 Spring Concert

1:40 p.m. — Madison Middle School May 4 Spring Concerts

2:55 p.m. — Govt: Community Center May 3 Focus Group

5 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation May 8 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission May 9 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 9 meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Health Board May 10 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television – Feb. 4-10, 2016
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 25-31, 2016
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 13-19, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 16-22, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post School News Next Post Baseball: Trumbull wins again, defeats Bridgeport Central
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress