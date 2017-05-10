Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 11-17, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
May 11-17, 2017
12:45 a.m. — Govt: Community Center May 3 Focus Group
2:50 a.m. — Madison Middle School May 4 Spring Concerts
4:05 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission April 28 meeting
5:50 a.m. — Govt: Town Council May 1 meeting
9 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse May 2 meeting
10:35 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals May 3 meeting
10:55 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert
12:40 p.m. — Tashua Elementary May 9 Spring Concert
1:40 p.m. — Madison Middle School May 4 Spring Concerts
2:55 p.m. — Govt: Community Center May 3 Focus Group
5 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation May 8 meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission May 9 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 9 meeting
11 p.m. — Govt: Health Board May 10 meeting