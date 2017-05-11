Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Book Club — For grades 6 and up. Wednesday, May 17, 5:30-6:15 p.m. May’s title is Woodsong, a memoir by best-selling author Gary Paulsen, on life in northern Minnesota and Alaska with wolves, deer, and sled dogs. First10 registrants get copy. Discussion, snacks and activity.

Unlock the benefits of reading — Thursday, May 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Can reading change your life? Recent studies suggest reading can positively impact health, well-being and even longevity. Sally Allen, PhD will share the medical and emotional benefits of reading. Free. Register.

Upcoming — AARP Driver Safety Course. Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Register.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, May 15, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Foundations of the American Republic history series — Adults and teens. Part 4 of 4: A Well-Regulated Militia. Monday, May 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Follow the evolution of the citizen-soldier concept of the Revolutionary era to the modern National Guard. Details on talk and historian Mark Albertson online. Free. Co-sponsored by the Fairchild-Nichols Branch and the Trumbull Senior Center. Part. 4 is at the Fairchild-Nichols branch. Register. Free.

Check Out the Fairchild “Third-Age” Book Club — Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. May’s title is The Japanese Lover, by Isabel Allende. This group for 55+, meets the third Tuesday of each month. Space is available; if interested contact Marielaina Tymula at the Fairchild Library.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, May 17, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

How to buy a computer — Adults. Wednesday, May 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Buying a computer is an important decision. What are the important features? How much should you spend? This program will give you the tools to make the right choice. Free. Register.

