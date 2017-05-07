Softball: St. Joseph’s Bike homers in bottom of seventh

Trumbull Times

Melissa Bike hit two home runs, including a walk off blast in the seventh.

Melissa Bike hit a home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when St. Joseph defeated Ridgefield High, 7-6, in an FCIAC softball game in Trumbull on Sunday.

Bike’s game-winning shot was her second homer of the day and gave her three RBIs.

St. Joseph is 8-7 overall and 7-4 in the FCIAC.

Ridgefield is 7-5, 5-5.

Allie Petronchak had two hits, including a home for for the Cadets.

Cat Connell picked up the win in relief.

Ridgefield’s Brandy Mauro had a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Sabrina Grizzaffi had two hits,

Ridgefield 000 012 0. 3 6 1

St Joseph 000 021 1.  4 5 3

Batteries R- Kailey Westington (L) and K. Rogoff

SJ- Payton Doiron, Cat Connell (6-W) and Jo Hillman

