Boys track: Trumbull High sets four school records

The Trumbull High’s boys track team finished second out of 32 teams from around the state at the 37th annual O’Grady Relays in Danbury.

The team scored 55 total points, won four events, and set four school records over the course of the two-day event.

Coach Nick Banks said,”Whenever you can win an event at the O’Grady Relays it’s a great thrill for the team, and the individuals involved who get to go home with gold medals, but our overall finish in the standings (second to host school Danbury) really speaks to the talent and depth that we have as a team.”

The Eagles broke school records in the sprint medley relay (featuring Tyler Gleen, Thang Dao, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush with a time of 3:33.68), the distance medley relay (Gleen, Rubush, Sean O’Hagan and Dao at 10:25.88), the steeple chase (Charlie Taubl in 6:54) and Friday’s non-scoring 1600 relay (Gleen, Rubush, Taubl and Chris Alegi with a time of 18:42.69).

Trumbull finished first in the sprint medley relay, distance medley relay, high jump (with a jump total of 16-10″ featuring Jack Jones, Damerion Garrett and Jack Therriault), and the long jump (with a total distance of 62-5.5″ from Jones, Colin McLevy and Isiah Johnson.

Jones’ jump of 22’9″ in the competition is also one of the best jumps in the state and his career best.