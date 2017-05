Exposing the hidden job market. Evening Career Lecture will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Many jobs are not in plain view and unless you learn a new way to job hunt, you’ll be left out in the cold.

Learn how to hobnob with middle and upper management, how to solve problems, and much more. ‘Absolutely Abby’ Kohut will show how easy it really is to uncover the hidden job market. Details online: trumbullct-library.com. Register. Free.