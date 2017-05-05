Trumbull Times

Summer hoop camp

By Trumbull Times on May 5, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Future Stars will be conducting a basketball summer camp at Insports Center in Trumbull.

The camp will be the weeks of July 10  from 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for boys and girls ages 5-9.

Register by calling Insports at 203-268-1214.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Hoopsters win state title
  2. Girls basketball: Skills clinic grades 6-12
  3. All-day summer sports programs
  4. Lady Eagles hoop camp for grades 1-9

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Lavoie makes it official Next Post Himes joins Fairfield County Walks for Mental Health May 6
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress