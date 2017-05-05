Summer hoop camp

Future Stars will be conducting a basketball summer camp at Insports Center in Trumbull.
The camp will be the weeks of July 10 from 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for boys and girls ages 5-9.
Register by calling Insports at 203-268-1214.
