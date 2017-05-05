Lavoie makes it official

Trumbull Board of Education Chairman Paul S. Lavoie has formally announced that he is running for the office of First Selectman. Lavoie made the announcement on social media following First Selectman Tim Herbst’s announcement at Town Hall that he would not seek a fifth term of office. Lavoie had previously formed an exploratory committee to seek town-wide office.

“I pledge to work with all town residents to bring forward fiscal discipline, a common-sense approach to key issues, and a leadership style rooted in integrity, respect, inclusiveness, and collaboration,” Lavoie wrote. “My professional experience as well as my town-wide experience as the current finance chair of the Board of Education, and past vice chairman of the Board of Finance, has prepared me well to help navigate the difficult financial situation that we will be facing over the next few years.”

Lavoie said Trumbull needs strong leadership that can collaborate with state legislators, neighboring mayors and first selectmen, local elected officials and residents to deliver creative financial solutions to help keep taxes stable and the local economy growing.

Lavoie said his campaign platform is based on what he called the four pillars of a great community:

A diverse and stable economy;

An environment for healthy and prosperous families;

Investment in infrastructure and quality of life;

Civic engagement and community spirit.

“The Trumbull Republican party is the party of YES – Young Families, Education and Senior Citizens,” Lavoie said. “Working together, we can continue to make Trumbull a family destination of choice and a town that takes the lead in helping Connecticut get on the path to prosperity.”