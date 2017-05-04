Softball: Trumbull pounds out victory over Wilton

The Trumbull High softball team put together a 17-hit attack when the Lady Eagles defeated host Wilton High, 16-4, on Thursday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz team improved to 10-4.

Playing for the first time this season, Lea Thompson had three hits including two triples.

Briana Giacobbe had four hits, including a triple.

Taylor Brown had three hits, including a double and triple.

Alexa Adinolfi had two hits, including a triple.

Ally Szabo (10-4) struck out six.

Wilton’s Sophia Strazza had three hits, including a double and a triple.

Elizabeth Ward had two hits.

Trumbull 10800304= 16 17 2

Wilton. 2000002= 4 7 2