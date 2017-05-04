Softball: Trumbull pounds out victory over Wilton

The Trumbull High softball team put together a 17-hit attack when the Lady Eagles defeated host Wilton High, 16-4, on Thursday.
Coach Jacqui Sheftz team improved to 10-4.
Playing for the first time this season, Lea Thompson had three hits including two triples.
Briana Giacobbe had four hits, including a triple.
Taylor Brown had three hits, including a double and triple.
Alexa Adinolfi had two hits, including a triple.
Ally Szabo (10-4) struck out six.
Wilton’s Sophia Strazza had three hits, including a double and a triple.
Elizabeth Ward had two hits.
Trumbull 10800304= 16 17 2
Wilton. 2000002= 4 7 2