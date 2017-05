The 43rd annual Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will kick-off on Sunday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m., at Seaside Park, Park Avenue entrance.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring healthy non-perishable food items for Trumbull Social Services and Daughters of Charity Rescue Mission in Bridgeport.

For more information, contact Carole Fanslow in Stratford at 203-375-1284.

Following a brief ceremony, those walking will walk along Seaside Park. The walk is rain or shine.