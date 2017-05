On Saturday, May 13, at noon, the Bridgeport Area Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold their annual luncheon meeting at the Blue Goose Restaurant, 326 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

Special guests will be this year’s scholarship winners. This event marks the end of the celebration marking the branch’s 85th year.

Cost is $20 per person and reservations may be made by calling Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.