Early morning pursuit nets two arrests

Two men are under arrest after an early morning pursuit through three towns, including Trumbull May 2.

According to police, Bridgeport police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. When the driver refused to stop, the resulting pursuit went through Easton and Trumbull before ending back in Bridgeport.

Trumbull police received a call at 2:50 a.m. that Bridgeport officers were chasing a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck toward Trumbull. A Trumbull officer picked up the pursuit on Madison Avenue.

The driver of the pickup, later identified as Joshua Syarto, 35, of West Haven, crashed the vehicle near Russel Road in Bridgeport, and two Trumbull officers assisted in a short foot pursuit. Syarto was apprehended after a brief struggle.

The passenger, identified by police as Matthew Robert Prosnick, 32, of West Haven, was able to evade police temporarily. He was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. when a Trumbull police officer spotted him on Madison Avenue. Posnick told the officer he was waiting for a ride, but while the two were talking a nearby resident called police to report that a man fitting Prosnick’s description had just stolen a credit card from a parked vehicle. Prosnick was later found to be in possession of the card, and also 30 bags of heroin.

Trumbull police charged Prosnick with larceny, possession of narcotics and drug

paraphernalia. He was held on a $5,000 bond for court later that day.

Syarto was charged with multiple vehicular violations, including evading responsibility, engaging in pursuit, and reckless driving. He remains jailed on $25,000 bond.