Students display their artwork

The artworks of students from St. Catherine of Sienna School, St. Joseph High School and Christian Heritage School will be on display in the lower J C Penny Court of Westfield, Trumbull, from Thursday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 24.

Sponsored by the Trumbull Arts Commission, the art will represent grades pre-K through grade 12, and have been created under the tutelage of art teachers Wendy Held, St. Catherine; Cindy Richter, St. Joseph; and Jessy Griswold, Christian Heritage.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., on May 11, and the works can be viewed during mall hours.

For more information, contact the Arts office at 203-452-5065.