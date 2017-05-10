Trumbull Times

Students display their artwork

By Julie Miller on May 10, 2017

The artworks of students from St. Catherine of Sienna School, St. Joseph High School and Christian Heritage School will be on display in the lower J C Penny Court of Westfield, Trumbull, from Thursday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 24.

Sponsored by the Trumbull Arts Commission, the art will represent grades pre-K through grade 12, and have been created under the tutelage of art teachers Wendy Held, St. Catherine; Cindy Richter, St. Joseph; and Jessy Griswold, Christian Heritage.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., on May 11, and the works can be viewed during mall hours.

For more information, contact the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

