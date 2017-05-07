Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on May 7, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, a management major, was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) honor society. BGS is the international honor society serving business programs accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) International. Membership in BGS is the highest recogntion a business student can receive in an AACSB-accredited business program.

